When Warren G. Harding ran for president 100 years ago, he popularized a word that sums up a feeling of regularity and predictability in life.

What America needed, Harding said, was a "return to normalcy."

In two years of World War I, about 53,400 American soldiers were killed in combat. The flu pandemic that hit full force just as the war ended killed an estimated 675,000 more people in this country and millions worldwide.

The longing for life as it was before the war and the pandemic propelled Harding to the White House, where he led a scandal-plagued administration before dying in 1923.

The word normalcy is perhaps the one thing Harding gave the country that lasted.

The Tribune was here to chronicle the war, the flu pandemic and everything since, including the coronavirus. We are dedicated to telling our community’s story and today, along with our partners across Gannett, are telling the story of Rebuilding America, one community at a time.

Since mid-March, life in central Missouri has been anything but normal.

Children at home because school doors are locked. Office workers at home because businesses are locked.

And thousands of unemployed. From late March through May 9, 11,924 people filed claims for unemployment compensation in Boone County. That is more than in the previous 180 weeks combined.

As we sheltered in place, we watched the growing numbers of sick nationally and saw videos of refrigerated containers used as temporary morgues. We prepared ourselves for similar scenes in our own community.

As April turned to May, the dire fear became hope that Boone County survived the worst. The first tentative steps to reopen started May 4. Businesses like restaurants and personal care services were allowed to serve customers on their premises.

Last week, the next phase began. Bars and movie theaters were allowed to reopen, with limited numbers of customers. With the expiration today of the state social-distancing order, retailers can increase the number of people served.

Summer sports are beginning. Schools are preparing for fall sports not knowing whether students will receive instruction in a classroom or at home.

Health officials warn that the coronavirus is still with us and that our behavior, as much as anything, will determine how fast further relaxing takes place.

Video of Memorial Day weekend crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks drew national attention and a warning from Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.

"Close contact with others even if you are in the outdoors is still considered close contact and can lead to more infections as we still have new cases of COVID-19 being detected each day in Missouri," Williams said. "The virus can be transmitted even among those young and healthy who aren’t experiencing symptoms."

There are likely to be outbreaks of COVID-19, like the ones at meatpacking plants that gave rural Saline County the state’s highest infection rate and made Buchanan County second in that ignominious ranking.

The hospitals in Columbia serve the advanced care needs of a 28-county region. As of this writing, they haven't treated more than a dozen COVID-19 cases at any one time.

The video from the lake wouldn’t have been noticed in any other year. After all, what’s unusual about a bunch of people at a pool party on Memorial Day?

Disasters mark time with a before and an after. For my mother, the signal event in her life was the Ohio River Flood of 1937.

She related how Louisville, Kentucky, our hometown, handled the flood. Radio station WHAS directed rescue boats. The Red Cross went door-to-door asking how many — not whether — people driven from their homes could stay at her grandmother’s house.

She told the story like it wasn’t an imposition but a privilege. Without saying it directly, she was teaching me a lesson about our shared responsibilities to each other so all can get through to better days.

Today, our shared responsibility is to do all we can to keep ourselves from being infected and, in doing so, prevent the spread to others.

To avoid a new round of stay-at-home orders, everyone must be careful, follow warnings to maintain social distance and help prevent infection.

We must be mindful of how we treat one another. Who would think to demand to be served in an establishment that posts a sign: No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service? Why shouldn’t we be just as respectful of one that says No Shirt, No Shoes, No Mask, No Service?

And our shared responsibility is to the businesses that employ our family, friends and neighbors. The more we can buy from the people who employ people in our town, the quicker we will put those 12,000 people back to work.

But don’t expect to be crammed with hundreds of others, front to back, inside the Blue Note or to see a full Missouri Theatre when concerts resume. Not everything will be like it was.

And even after Harding was elected, America did not revert to the buttoned-up, inhibited Victorianism of the prewar years. The Jazz Age arrived, with Prohibition and prosperity mingling in what became known as the "Roaring 20s."

What all this tells us is that, like the years after World War I and the flu pandemic, we may find regularity and predictability in life, but it won’t be like it was before.

More than a new normal, we are looking for a new normalcy.

Rudi Keller is news editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.