As we all know, Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for fallen soldiers in combat. Further, it is a day of recognition that has been expanded to cover those who were mistreated and neglected by our government once they return home from service. Memorial Day weekend often affords families, friends and community members the ability to gather in fellowship with one another, while commemorating the service of the brave men and women who served and died for our country.

This Memorial Day should find us largely separated from those we love dearly, as well as those friends and community members who have become like extended family. I urge you to continue to obey the social distancing guidelines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as we work to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, although we should remain socially distant, we must remember to reach out to those we hold near and dear while reflecting on the servicemen and servicewomen who gave their lives for our country.

America is more than just some compilation of people from around the world seeking a dream of freedom and prosperity. It is the very definition of liberty and representative government. We are in a time of great division, and may ask if our local, state, and federal politicians have placed the economic burdens of society ahead of the simple questions of life and liberty? Reasonable criticism of our present and past federal administrations aside, let this serve as a reminder that America remains a continuing experiment in governance and human dignity.

If you care to fly any flag this holiday weekend, let it start as a declaration that you will work to combat the spread of COVID-19, and to help recapture leadership that values our lives. However, let it, too, be in remembrance of the many military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Wishing you a safe and peaceful Memorial Day.

Nimrod Chapel, Jr. is the president of the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.