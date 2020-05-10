In 2018, we voted for an amendment to our state constitution that made our democracy more fair, transparent, and representative. Clean Missouri — also known as Amendment 1 — ensured a fair, nonpartisan process for drawing legislative district maps.

It was a balanced and well-thought-out amendment, and earned the support of leaders across the political spectrum, including the League of Women Voters, former Republican U.S. Sen. John Danforth, AARP of Missouri, and the NAACP. It won decisively by a nearly 2 to 1 margin.

Sadly, politicians in Jefferson City are now trying to overturn the will of the voters and undermine Clean Missouri’s reforms with an extreme gerrymandering scheme that would be far more partisan, with the most unfair legislative maps Missouri has ever seen.

State Sen. Caleb Rowden is leading this charge. Nevermind that Clean Missouri won overwhelmingly in Boone County with 73 percent of the vote — Sen. Rowden is intent on disrespecting our choice and pushing his extreme gerrymandering plan forward.

This new gerrymandering scheme, which may become Amendment 3, would fundamentally change how we count our population. Rather than counting every person, like all other states, only eligible Missourians of voting age would be counted for redistricting every 10 years. This means any child under 18 years of age would not be counted as a person deserving of representation. That's not how a representative democracy works — if everyone in our families and our communities is not counted, our communities will get shortchanged.

When Sen. Rowden was confronted with the unfairness of only counting people over 18, he said he would prefer to “stay silent on the issue.” That’s an unacceptable answer for a growing community that requires resources for essentials such as infrastructure and schools.

Amendment 3 would usher in a new era of truly extreme gerrymandering. Hand-picked lobbyists and insiders would have the power to draw safe districts to protect incumbents. They would be able to carve up communities, limit our rights as citizens to challenge the maps they draw, and take away the nonpartisan checks and balances approved by voters.

Politicians seem to think they can distract us from the gerrymandering with deceptive window dressing, including tiny changes to rules for lobbyists and campaign contribution limits that would lower the cap on gifts by $5 and the cap on contributions by $100. No Missourian should buy what these self-interested politicians are selling. These are just shiny objects designed to distract from their true purpose: making Missouri the most extremely gerrymandered state in America.

These politicians are rushing to jam this amendment through and overturn our votes during a pandemic because 2020 is their last chance to rig the system before new maps are drawn for the next decade. By voting for gerrymandering, Sen. Rowden is voting against democracy. If this amendment passes, we will no longer have a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

I urge everyone to call Sen. Rowden and remind him that he and his colleagues should be focused on helping Missourians with real problems, not protecting their jobs to make lobbyists and donors happy.

We voters take our civic responsibility seriously, so much so that we’ll wait in lines, vote early on the way to work, or vote absentee if we can’t be there on election day. In the last election, Missouri voters gave a clear mandate for fair maps. This year, we'll do it again by voting no on Amendment 3.

Walter Bargen, of Ashland, was the first poet laureate of Missouri.