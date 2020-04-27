Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in federal court against China for its failure to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. While the lawsuit raises serious questions about China’s response to the virus, Schmitt fails to apply the same standard to our own state government that he applies to China. In fact, Gov. Mike Parson is guilty of many of the same failings that Schmitt seeks to lay at the feet of the Chinese government.

Schmitt’s lawsuit says that China violated Missouri law by “failing to quarantine its population against a virus known to be exceptionally dangerous.” It says that China’s conduct “was unreasonable and was reckless in light of the known risks” of the virus and demonstrates “a complete indifference to or conscious disregard for the safety of the public.”

Let’s apply those same standards to the actions of our own governor. The risks of the virus were certainly well known by March 23, when the Missouri State Medical Association called upon Parson to issue a statewide stay-at-home order. For weeks, Parson refused to issue the order, calling coronavirus a “local” issue. Only on April 3, after weeks of mounting pressure, did he finally issue a stay-at-home order. Parson has subsequently announced that he will be lifting his order on May 4, despite warnings from public health experts that this will lead to a resurgence of the virus.

If China has created a “public nuisance” by failing to contain the spread of the virus, then can’t the same be said of Parson’s actions? If China’s failure to implement early quarantine measures demonstrates “a conscious disregard for the safety of the public,” doesn’t Parson’s as well? And isn’t lifting the stay-at-home order before the virus has been adequately contained just as “unreasonable in light of the known risks”?

Schmitt’s lawsuit doesn’t ask any of these questions, let alone answer them. Perhaps that’s to be expected from an unelected attorney general who was personally chosen by Parson. But as Schmitt’s own lawsuit alleges, this pandemic is doing immeasurable harm “to the health, well-being, safety, comfort, economic interests, and rights” of the people of this state. Missourians deserve an independent watchdog who will fight to protect the people of the state, not carry water for his political allies.

At the end of the day, it is exceedingly unlikely that the taxpayers of Missouri will ever see a dime from the Chinese government as a result of Schmitt’s lawsuit. But the decisions that this administration makes in the coming weeks will have a real cost to the people of Missouri, not only in dollars, but in lives. Whatever blame China ultimately bears for its failures, here in Missouri, the buck stops with Gov. Parson.

If Schmitt really wanted to address the risks that the people of Missouri are facing today, he needs to look a lot closer to home.

Rich Finneran is a Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney General.