Everyone should be vehemently against House Joint Resolution 100 sponsored by Rep. Robert Ross, a Republican who represents parts of Southwest Missouri that benefit most from the unparalleled activities of the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Missouri’s department responsibly manages outdoor wildlife. People who hunt and fish recognize the value of the department’s work, made possible because of its independence from legislative control established years ago when the department was founded. Indeed, everyone in the state benefits. At a recent committee hearing the only testimony was against the resolution, indicating once again the misbegotten effort will fail.

But one can only wonder why some keep trying to ruin the blessed status of Missouri conservation, the envy of the nation for its independent funding and lack of political meddling by people like Ross. Nonprofit groups Conservation Federation of Missouri and Ducks Unlimited continue to defend the department. The federation was instrumental in helping create the department and voters continue to support it in its present form. I’m always proud to report my father was instrumental in helping organize and support the federation. The organization promptly took upon its mantle the job of creating a department of conservation in the present model. Thankfully, voters agreed.

Now, these many years later, the independence of conservation in Missouri is about as close to a third political rail as we have in our state.

I don’t believe it would be possible now to re-create the Department of Conservation in its current state. Ross and others who would ruin it with political control should be sent to the woodshed once again with a whack to the hind side they will long remember.

