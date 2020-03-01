My grandmother’s story began with her great grandfather, an unconventional son who defied his mother’s wishes and left life in the city to venture into the wild West.

In Missouri, Papa stopped long enough to fall in love and put all he had on a little plot of land. The home he built had a crooked door that never fully closed, and a yard that was free range for chickens and children, pigs and cows. Everyone was fed and happy.

A telegram announced his mother’s passing, so the prodigal son returned to his city roots. The little sister he left behind married a man chosen by their parents, and now had a daughter of her own. This little city girl was dressed in petticoats and ribbons, and Papa couldn’t help but compare her to his own little girl who ran wild with her brothers, hair tangled by the wind. Maybe the girl with fine manners and a picture-perfect appearance would be a good influence for his tomboy daughter. Impulsively, Papa invited his city sister to visit him in the country.

He never thought they would come.

Months later, a letter arrived with travel details for Papa’s sister and her family. Papa described his sister’s house with heavy doors and brocaded furniture, and told his daughter about her cousin, a girl her age with blonde hair and soft-spoken manners.

“You can learn something from her,” Papa said.

The train was late, and it was late in the night by the time the wagon brought them to the house. Papa carried his sleeping niece into the house and laid the exhausted child in his daughter’s bed. The little girl never woke and the rest of the family bedded down in their assigned spots.

The sun wasn’t quite up when a blood-curdling scream shook everyone out of their covers. The sound was coming from the room where the city cousin was put to bed the night before. The family rushed inside and found a wayward cow that had wandered through a front door that never seemed to shut. The animal was quickly shooed out of the bedroom, but the child hiding underneath the blankets continued to scream.

The room quieted as the girl’s mother pleaded with her to calm down and come out from under the covers. When she did, it was the mother’s turn to shriek and the rest of the family gasped at the face that stared back.

It was the face of a cow.

This poor child, my grandmother would say, lived pampered and protected and rarely ventured far from home. The girl with the perfect hair lived a perfect life, safe and sound in a city far from crooked doors and wandering barnyard animals. When the child awoke uncertain where she was, she looked into the face of the unknown. Fear was all she knew and when that fear froze her, her facial features mimicked the very thing that scared her. She was now a cow-faced girl.

The ending is my favorite part of the story, when Grandma would turn and say, “Let this be a lesson to you. The world is a big place and you have to find your own way. Don’t let fear run or ruin your life. Take a chance, try new things and new ways and, every chance you get, let your hair blow in the wind.”

I told this tale to my children, always ending with the same sentence my grandmother said, words handed down from one generation to the next. I am sure this one line was meant to be a challenge to all that came after, the moral to a story that describes my family in a way that has nothing to do with how we look and everything to do with how we live.

“There will be no cow faces in this family.”

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.