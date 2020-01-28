The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is tasked with maintaining the seventh-largest state transportation system in the country. Missouri ranks 48th in the nation on funding per road mile, with an unfunded annual transportation need in excess of $825 million.

Our road and bridge infrastructure has a C-minus rating and is at risk of becoming even less safe as maintenance is deferred, but MoDOT, which is putting scarce resources to efficient use, is not the problem. In my six years in the General Assembly, elected officials have repeatedly talked about the need for a solution, while watching our state continue to spend down MoDOT reserves at an unsustainable rate.

If you have heard me speak at recent town halls or forums, you have heard me talk about my plan for MoDOT funding. My proposal (House Bill 1433) is a modest 2-cent fuel tax increase that would trigger $450 million in bonding. The proceeds from the 2-cent increase would generate roughly $60 million per year and would be more than enough to pay the bonds back in full over a 10-year period. Once the bonds are fully paid back, one-cent of the increase will sunset and one cent will remain in perpetuity to help cover ongoing maintenance costs.

The triggered $450 million in bonding makes my proposal unique from others being discussed and it is timely. In late November 2019, Missouri went to market to issue bonds and received an interest rate of 1.25%. Inflation on road and bridge repair is calculated at 3% a year when increased construction costs and additional wear and tear on infrastructure are accounted for. The state has the opportunity to borrow below the rate of inflation with the security of knowing the temporary 2-cent fuel increase will be more than adequate to cover our bond payments and protect the state’s AAA credit rating.

Leveraging $450 million at the outset will allow MoDOT to quickly begin clearing the current maintenance and repair backlog, while saving Missouri money now and improving safety for all users. And not to be ignored, it will absolutely create well-paying jobs across the state.

In 2018, the General Assembly tried to avoid difficult decisions by asking voters to approve a 10-cent fuel tax increase (Proposition D). The combination of confusing ballot language and the reality that Missourians have consistently voted down tax increases led to the ballot measure’s demise. My 2-cent fuel tax increase is below the threshold established by the Hancock Amendment and can be passed into law by the General Assembly alone. It is a much more modest approach, simple to understand, and calls on state legislators to accept, not defer, their responsibility to govern.

I don’t pretend this modest approach is a long-term solution, but it is a fresh idea and pragmatic way to get Missouri moving in the right direction by beginning to address our infrastructure funding problem now. We must lead on this issue. We can’t kick this problem down the road any longer. The stakes are simply too high. Let your legislator know that you agree.

State Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, represents District 45 in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Read HB 1433 and track its progress at bit.ly/HB-1433