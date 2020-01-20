More than 1,100 people braved bitter early-morning cold Thursday at the Holiday Inn Expo Center in Columbia to break their fasts and honor the memory of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

As a new resident of our city, I was impressed by the 27th annual Columbia Values Diversity Celebration, which kicked off a week of activities honoring Dr. King’s legacy. It was the largest such gathering I’ve ever attended, in a career that has taken me all over the United States.

The keynote speaker, Malik Ahmed of Better Family Life in St. Louis, based his remarks on a question asked by Dr. King in a 1967 address at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference — “Where do we go from here?”

He noted the pervasive problems confronting the African-American community in this country, far too many to completely list here. An endless cycle of poverty, violence, bigotry, educational disparity and outright racism.

“We must stay not only dissatisfied, but reinforce it with sustainable and measurable action,” he said. “We must be the change agents we seek. We must organize, organize, organize. Everyone in this audience should find some organization to join and work with.”

Two Columbia Values Diversity Awards presented by Mayor Brian Treece, to Nikki McGruder and City of Refuge, exemplify the type of local action needed to make the city a more inclusive community.

The mission of City of Refuge (cityofrefugecolumbia.org), which provides services and programs for refugees and immigrants to assimilate in their new lives in mid-Missouri, evokes the history of the immigrant aid societies in 19th- and early 20th-century America.

People getting off the boat at Ellis Island, drawn to work in the factories, coal mines and farms of the Industrial Age, sought refuge in ethnic enclaves where people spoke the same language, worshiped the same religion and ate the same food. They were helped by prior immigrants who were determined that those following them wouldn’t have to face the same hurdles they did.

There are major differences between that mass migration and the African-American experience, of course. Ellis Island immigrants tended to be mostly white and European. Black men and women coming here, starting 400 years ago, arrived in chains as slaves.

But the message of organizations like City of Refuge — that we should embrace newcomers with open arms, regardless of whether they look like us — is a refreshing change from the rabid xenophobia all too common in today’s America. We are all the descendants of immigrants.

We couldn’t agree more with Mayor Treece on this issue. “Our economy is stronger because you are here,” he said. “Refugees have a warm welcome in Columbia.”

The award to McGruder, director of the Inclusive Impact Institute (inclusiveimpact.org), is likewise heartening.

“I am committed to doing the work to help our area become one where inclusion and respect is the norm,” she says on the institute’s website.

Those are words to live by.

Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune. He can be reached at jimvan@gatehousemedia.com.