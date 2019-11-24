I was a sophomore in high school when I first experienced sexual violence. At first I didn’t tell anyone and, like so many survivors, I did not want to talk about it.

It was not until my freshman year of college, at a university nearly 600 miles away from home, that I felt comfortable sharing my story. I quickly became involved in an initiative called It’s On Us, a national campaign to change the culture surrounding sexual violence on college campuses.

Sophomore year of college was off to a great start, I had just started dating a new guy, and I was excited to support survivors all around campus with this initiative. I felt passionate and this campaign, led from the White House by Vice President Joe Biden, made me feel like I could really make a difference. Sparked by a wave of empowerment on our campus amidst student protests, I ran for student body vice president with the goal of spreading the campaign even farther. I wanted all survivors to feel empowered the way I did, knowing there was someone in the White House who cared.

But then, slowly, my relationship turned toxic and abusive. My boyfriend would throw me into a wall, or a car. He would leave me with bruises on my arms, chest and legs. With every bruise came an apology and a gift.

I was caught in a cycle, and was disgusted with myself. How could I be in an abusive relationship when I was supposed to be empowering survivors? I struggled inside and kept quiet. I used the organization to mask my pain, while my peers who shared their deepest, most personal stories motivated me to stay afloat.

Then, early in my junior year of college, I was invited to the White House for a conference hosted by Vice President Joe Biden. In a room filled with student survivors and allies, I heard him speak for the first time. He spoke about how far we had come as a nation and how much farther we needed go to support those in the most vulnerable communities. He told a story about introducing the Violence Against Women Act in 1990, how he garnered support from across the aisle and passed the act in 1994. VAWA became the cornerstone of a movement.

In 2000, 2005 and 2013, Joe led efforts to strengthen it, demonstrating that he was not going to stop fighting for people like me. It was clear, Joe stood with survivors throughout his career — even and especially at times when politicians didn’t view violence against women as a priority.

Later that same day, I met Vice President Biden. Joe smiled at me and I hugged him. I felt heard and supported by one of the highest officials in the nation. I was just another girl from the Midwest, but Joe listened to me. Joe gave me hope. Joe promised he was not going to stop fighting for people like me.

When I got back to campus, I left my abuser. It was not easy, and it did not go well, but I finally received the courage I needed to report him to my campus Civil Rights and Title IX Office. One year later, I discovered more than half a dozen women reported my abuser too. Through the Title IX process, my school found him responsible. Joe’s conference and hug made me feel powerful again.

I continued to work for the It’s On Us campaign. Supported by the campus administration, we garnered support from more than 100 students, from baseball players to the Women in Stem Club. T-shirts with the organization's logo filled our campus. Joe’s initiative was having a real impact on my campus. Hundreds of students shared their stories with me and I shared mine. Our organization worked with the state legislature and student lobbying groups to pass a bill to require public schools to teach students about consent. We made a difference because someone in the White House had inspired us.

I sold every piece of jewelry my abuser gave me. I used the money to take the LSAT and apply to law school. Now in my second year of law school, I serve in a family violence clinic and work to support survivors.

Meanwhile, Joe is still keeping his promise. This week, he released his plan to build on the historic Violence Against Women Act. His plan will end the rape kit backlog, ensure justice for survivors, expand the safety net for survivors, and empower and protect young people, along with so much more.

The plan is ambitious and exactly what America needs, and I know Joe can get it done. Because he’s done it before. And, because he cares not just about supporting and empowering survivors like me, but about taking action to end the violence against women that still pervades our culture.

Tori Schafer is a student at the University of Missouri School of Law.