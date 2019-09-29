There was a band named Semisonic that had some popular songs while I was growing up. One of them, “Closing Time,” had this line that I’ve always enjoyed:

“Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.”

It’s a new beginning for us and for you, our readers, at the Kirksville Daily Express. This is the last Sunday edition. There will be no newspaper tomorrow. Or Tuesday.

Our next paper is Wednesday. Then no paper on Thursday. Then we’re back in print on Friday. And then not until the next Wednesday again. Etcetera.

This is our new normal. It marks the end of printing and delivering six days a week, which at one point was a new beginning of its own. From the 1850s to the early 1900s, at least 18 different newspapers operated in Kirksville. There were morning and evening editions.

Things change. Back then, the best way to deliver the news to people was in a printed version, multiple times a day.

In 2019, that’s no longer the case. Rising production costs, plus stagnation in print circulation, plus the explosion of popularity of the internet, smart phones, etc., means we need to do some things differently in order to carve a path ahead.

That doesn’t mean it’s easy, but hopefully people will adapt as they have to so many other changes before. There used to be a man who delivered milk to your door. Netflix used to send DVDs to your home through the mail. And the best way for us to operate used to be with a printed paper six days a week.

Milk didn’t go away - you just have to go to the store to get it. Netflix is a massive company with more subscribers than ever, all of whom are streaming content through the internet.

And what we do at the Kirksville Daily Express isn’t changing, either. For more than a century we’ve been writing stories, taking photos and giving you the news. Those who subscribe to our product, who purchase our paper, are investing in and supporting that mission. We have always appreciated that support and we hope we can count on you going forward.

Because we’re still going to be giving you that content. In response to some questions (including that of Glen Novinger in today’s Letter to the Editor), we are still the Kirksville Daily Express and have no plans to change that. What we do is not changing. We’re out there every day writing stories, taking photos and, in 2019, shooting video. That content is going up on our website seven days a week. Really, we’re more “daily” now than we’ve been at any point in our history.

There are some out there who don’t want to hear that, and I understand. They love the printed copy of the newspaper every day, holding it in their hands. I’m that person, too. That part of this won’t be easy for any of us.

But I will again say that what you’ll be finding in that printed copy on Wednesday and Friday is stuff you will enjoy. You wanted comics and puzzles? Both editions will have two pages of them. You didn’t want to miss out on Heloise or Dear Annie? You won’t, as we’ll have multiple installments of each in both days.

We’re going to fill those papers with fresh local content that you haven’t seen before, and also make sure that you’re not missing out on anything that we put online in the previous few days.

We’re going to be running at least 16 pages, split into two sections. Yes, that means our sports pages will again be in color.

No, this isn’t the same. Yes, it’s different. But “different” doesn’t necessarily mean bad, either.

I want to thank all of you for the feedback we’ve received over the last few weeks. Yes, all of you. Even the people who screamed in my face.

That tells me that you’re passionate about this paper. That you love this paper. That you want this paper to survive and thrive.

On those points, we’re all on the same page.

Here’s to the past, our present and the future of the Kirksville Daily Express.

Welcome to our new beginning.