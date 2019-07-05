Dear Editor,

The members and families of the Lee Cemetery Association would like to publicly thank Sheriff Brad Delay and his department for their diligent pursuit and arrest of the persons who vandalized the Lee Cemetery.

We also thank them for their monetary contribution toward reward money for the apprehension of these offenders. The citizens of Lawrence County are very fortunate to have such a dedicated and professional crime enforcement group working in our behalf.

John Paul Lee, Trustee

Lee Cemetery Association