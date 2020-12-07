Richard Leon Granger, age 72, of Neosho, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.

Richard Leon Granger, age 72, of Neosho, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home.

He was born September 7, 1948 in Sacramento, California the son of Dick and Wanda (Blevins) Granger. On August 14, 1970 in Stella, Missouri he was united in marriage to Millie Bruton, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Brian Granger of Neosho, Missouri and Nicholas Granger of Branson, Missouri; one brother, Billy Granger and his wife Linda of Purdy, Missouri; two sisters, Scherry Divine and her husband Darrell of Stella, Missouri and Tammy Wecker and her husband Jerald of Wentworth, Missouri and two grandchildren, Chris and Emma.

Preceding him in death were his parents and three brothers, Danny, Ricky and Benny Granger.

Richard grew up in the Stella and Neosho areas. On September 15, 1966 he joined the United States Army and served until June 16, 1969. Jobs were important to Richard, he trucked hay with his father, worked at Neosho Nurseries, worked at Sunbeam Leisure in Neosho, raised chickens for Tyson’s and worked at Pierce City Ag Service as a sprayer. Some of his favorite pastimes were hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 4, 2020 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Missouri. Pastor Joe Wogoman will conduct the services. Burial with military honors will be at Macedonia Cemetery in Stella, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences.