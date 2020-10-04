Estelle Irene McKee, 52, of Fayette, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at University Hospital.

Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon; funeral service: noon, Saturday, October 10 at Central Methodist – Linn Memorial Chapel in Fayette; interment: Fayette City Cemetery. Masks will be required to attend service.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.