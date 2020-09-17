Henry Alexander (“H.A.” or Alec) Nixon passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the age of 91.

Alec grew up in Wooldridge, where hunting, fishing and trapping became a way of life he enjoyed into his upper 80s. His many adventures in the outdoors were often the basis of the stories he loved to tell. His early education was at the Wooldridge School, until his freshman year, when he then attended Boonville High School, graduating in 1946.

Alec was a lifelong member of the Wooldridge Baptist Church, where he was installed as a Deacon and served as Sunday School Superintendent and music director for many years. He was “Uncle Alec” to many of the children around the neighborhood.

In 1948, he married Jacqueline A. Richardson, “A Raven-Haired Beauty” in Wooldridge. As the Korean conflict developed, Alec enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1952 and served until 1954. Alec and Jackie’s daughter, Alexis, was born while they were stationed at Camp Pendleton, San Diego, California. He was stationed in Korea and Japan as the head of an artillery team. His pride of service in the Marine Corps and for the United States lasted his lifetime.

After leaving the Marines, Alec returned to Wooldridge, and Jackie and Alec’s son, Van, was born. Alec began farming, purchasing a farm near Wooldridge, where he and Jackie lived until her passing in 2009.

Alec taught himself taxidermy, which he did for many years as both a hobby and a side occupation. He was a charter member of the Missouri Taxidermy Association, and a member of the Missouri Trappers Association, where he made many lifelong friends. Alec went on many hunting and fishing trips, including to South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, and Canada, and made new friends wherever he went. After Jackie retired as Postmaster of the Wooldridge Post Office, they did some camping, and traveling, and enjoyed fishing trips with their friends from Louisiana. Alec loved to read Zane Grey western novels, and watch John Wayne movies. He was interested in a lot of things, but his favorite pastime was just getting together with friends and family and telling all of his stories.

Following Jackie’s passing, Alec found a group that participated in dances around the Mid-Missouri area. It was through dancing that he met the second love of his life, Helen Turner. They spent many evenings at dances, enjoying each other’s company and support.

Alec was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jackie; sister-in-law, Marion Richardson Dye; and brother-in-law, David Richardson. He is survived by Helen Turner; his sister, Jane Wissmann; daughter, Alexis A. Nixon (George Buck); son, Van A. Nixon (Barb); grandchildren: Jesse Bowers (Tiffany), Kelly Carney, Jacob Nixon (Katharine), and Elizabeth Nixon; and three great-grandchildren: Lila, Jaxsen, and Jacqueline.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ashley Manor in Boonville for being a comfort to Dad in his last days when the family was unable to be close to him due to his isolation in these times of COVID-19.

A private service for family will be held at the Wooldridge Baptist Church with interment at the Wooldridge-Hopkins Family Cemetery in Wooldridge following. Memorial donations may be made to the Wooldridge-Hopkins Family Cemetery or to the Wooldridge Baptist Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.