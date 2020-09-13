John S. Burke, 67, of Houston, Texas, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Houston Methodist Hospital of complications following a blood cancer.

John was born on March 12, 1953 in Fayette, and had been a devoted Christian, environmentalist, teacher, and scuba diver for many years. He was a humble soul with a heart committed to unity and a golden smile infectious to all. John was active in the Boy Scouts and sports, especially long-distance running during his high school years. John graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.S. in Food Science and Nutrition in 1975 and then pursued graduate studies in Marine Biology at North Carolina State University.

John is survived by his father, Donald Eugene Burke; wife, Lupita Burke; daughters: Tricia-Noël, Natalie, and Lauren Burke; brothers: Frederick Martin Burke of Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Donald Harrison Burke-Agüero of Columbia; sister, Nancy Louise Burke of Columbia; and cousin, Rosalyn Jane (Foley) Fisher. He was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Marie Hayes Burke.

Funeral services took place at Bradshaw-Carter Funeral Home in Houston Friday, Sept. 11.