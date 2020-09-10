Sharlyn Spragg Sappington, 92, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020 at the Neighborhoods in Columbia.

She was born March 17, 1928 in Ridgeway to Earle Gordon Spragg and Ottoline Nancy Young.

She is survived by her husband, William Roy Sappington, Jr. (Bill); son, William Brent Sappington (Nina); daughter, Nancy Sue Sappington; granddog, Bree; cousin, Marion Guffey; nieces and nephews: Michelle (Chris) George, Terry Moore, Steve Storm, Starla Steinmann, Stacia (Tim) Minton; and best friend, Marciele Maledy.

Her parents; sisters: Shirley Moore and Sheila Storm; and nephew, Stewart Storm preceded her in death.

Sharlyn was a graduate of David H. Hickman High School (1946) and was honored as St. Pat’s Queen. She was also a graduate of the University of Missouri (1950) with a Bachelor of Science in Business and was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

She married Bill on Aug. 7, 1948 and they graduated together from MU. She was a devoted wife and mother, spending her time as a homemaker until she went to work as an auto underwriter for Shelter Insurance, formerly MFA Insurance. She shepherded her children through Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and served multiple years on the PTA.

She and Bill retired together in 1990 from Shelter Insurance and spent an enjoyable retirement giving back to the community and traveling. She was a 73-year member of Chapter GK of PEO. She served on the KBIA Board of Directors, delivered meals for several years for Meals on Wheels and served as a docent for the Boone County Historical Society Museum, now the Boone County History and Culture Center. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church. She and Bill took several cruises, the last of which was from Miami to England to see London where Bill lived while he was stationed there with a U.S. Navy band in World War II.

Sharlyn and Bill also enjoyed their many years of Friday afternoon dates at the Pasta Factory, even being featured in a Pasta Factory ad and considered family by the Pasta Factory owners and staff. She kept track of waiters and waitresses' names in the back of her checkbook register.

Sharlyn honored her parents by establishing with Bill the Earle G. and Ottoline N. Spragg Memorial Fund to provide scholarships for students majoring in finance at the MU College of Business. They were members of the Davenport Society, the Jefferson Club, and the Legacy Society and enjoyed attending university concerts and other cultural events. She was a member of the alumni association and a strong supporter of MU athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals. She and Bill had season tickets for many years for MU football and women’s basketball and attended games until climbing stairs made it difficult. She kept in shape by being a member of Wilson’s Fitness Center, which contributed to her long life.

The family sincerely thanks Home Instead Senior Care, Compassus and The Neighborhoods/Katy Station staff and therapists for their caregiving and support.

Contributions can be made in her memory to the charity of your choice, Second Chance, or the Columbia Humane Society.

A private graveside service will be held for family and friends.

