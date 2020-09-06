Jean Lorene Perry Glauert, 93, of Columbia, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 after a long illness.

Jean is survived by two children: Howard Glauert of Lexington, Kentucky and Barbara (Anthony) D’Souza of Rockford, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and by her son, Edward. Other survivors include her sister, Dorothy Lange of Flower Mound, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Jody (Marc) Lawhorne of Ashland; her grandchildren: Arlene (Aaron) Maurice of Windsor, Colorado, Clayton Boone Glauert of Columbia, and Anthony Edward D’Souza of Chicago, Illinois; her great-grandchildren: Ellen and David Maurice; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was born on July 13, 1927 to Howard and Berniece (Roemer) Perry in St. Louis. She grew up in St. Louis and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1944. She attended Iowa State University, where she was a member of Kappa Delta sorority, and graduated in 1948 with a BS in Dietetics. She completed her dietetic internship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. From 1949-51, she worked as a lunchroom manager at McKinley and Soldan-Blewett High Schools in St. Louis. In 1951, Jean married Ralph Glauert, also of St. Louis. After several years as a stay-at-home mom, mainly in Florissant, Jean worked as a laboratory technician in the Department of Food Science and Nutrition at the University of Missouri, from 1966 to 1985, when she retired.

Jean loved to travel and had a great love of the outdoors. She loved to camp, hike, and canoe, and traveled throughout the USA with Ralph and their family to pursue these activities. She and Ralph traveled to all 50 states and visited over 200 national parks and monuments. At the age of 43, Ralph and Jean began skiing, and went on annual trips for 30 years. In later years, Jean enjoyed being a member of the handbell choir, and traveling to visit family.

A graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, S. Mt. Pleasant Rd., Hartsburg. Friends will meet at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland, and then proceed to the cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Columbia, MO; or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741.