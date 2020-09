Anita Grace Lewis, 83, of Moberly, passed away Sept. 2, 2020.

Services honoring and celebrating Anita’s life will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8 in the Oakland Cemetery. Words of comfort and support may be shared with the family from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Cater Funeral Home (family requests use of masks and distancing).

Condolences may be shared at caterfuneralhomeinc.com.