James Russell “Rusty” Spieler, Jr., 52, of Columbia, passed away July 8, 2020 at Lake Regional Hospital.

He graduated from the University of Kansas School of Medicine, did his residency at the University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics, and practiced in Mexico, Springfield and Columbia before joining the Lake Regional for the past five years as a Hospitalist.

He is survived by his mother, Audrey Spieler; his sister, Leslie Spieler-Winn and her husband Rick Winn; his nephews: Jackson Winn and Cotter Clinkingbeard of Columbia; and his soulmate, Dr. Melinda Menezes, and her two sons, Victor and Tomás Sánchez of Kauai, Hawaii.

You are invited to a streamed Celebration of Rusty’s life on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. CDST. The My Keeper website will have the direct link to the service as well as photos, family and tributes. His memorials will be focused on Acts of Kindness and are interactive. www.mykeeper.com/profile/RustySpieler/ Use the direct link to take you to the celebration site a few minutes before 7 p.m. and wait for it to start. The direct link will also be posted on Audrey Spieler’s Facebook page.