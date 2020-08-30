Donald Sievert, age 77, of Columbia, passed away on Aug. 24, 2020 following a brief illness with cancer.

He was born in Buffalo, New York on Dec. 26, 1942. Shortly after birth, the family moved to Brooklyn where he lived until college. Don graduated from Harpur College at Binghamton with degrees in math and physics. He then went on to graduate from the University of Iowa with a Ph.D. in philosophy.

He married MaryEllen Cullinan on June 11, 1966. Don spent the first few years of his professional career at Washington University in St. Louis, but found his passion as a professor teaching at the University of Missouri-Columbia for the past 47 years. Over the years, Don was on the board for the Wardrobe, The Daniel Boone Regional Library, Faculty Council, and the M.U. Retiree Association among others.

He is survived in loving memory by his family, including wife, MaryEllen Sievert; daughter, Laura (Eric Cooper); two grandsons: Tanner and Tate Cooper; sister, Barbara Sievert; cousin, Eve Gruntfest; cousins, niece, nephews and countless former students, friends, and colleagues.

A small private service was held on Aug. 26. There are plans for a larger memorial at the University of Missouri at a later date, post COVID-19.

Donations may be made to either the Philosophy Department Gifts Account, Strickland Hall, University of Missouri-Columbia, 65211 or The Immune Deficiency Foundation Walk in his memory in support of his grandson Tate at www.walkforpi.org/kansascity/Member/MyPage/4193185/Tate-Cooper.

Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.