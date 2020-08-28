Clarkson "Clark" Bingham Rollins died on Aug. 8, 2020 at Montana's State Hospital in Warm Springs following a lengthy hospitalization due to his lifelong battle with addiction. He died of end-stage liver disease at the age of 56.

Clarkson was born on Nov. 19, 1963 in Kansas City. At birth, Clarkson was adopted by his mother and father, who saw him as God's ultimate gift and a long-awaited blessing. He was an intelligent, highly inquisitive, energetic child. He spent more time outdoors than inside throughout his childhood in Columbia's Grasslands neighborhood. There was never a mud puddle left undiscovered, or a sand pile left unexplored in Clarkson's footsteps. He was a student at the University Laboratory School and graduated from Rock Bridge High School in 1982. He attended the University of Missouri, where he pursued studies in Biology and became an active and enthusiastic member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon's Missouri Alpha Chapter.

Clarkson loved his bird-hunting dogs far more than he liked most people. His canine partners-in-life spoke a language that Clarkson could fully comprehend and appreciate. His four-legged companions accepted him despite his rough exterior and gruff sounding voice; Clarkson often exaggerated both to ward off humankind. Clarkson and his canines traveled from Missouri to Alaska, Montana to the British Virgin Islands, and Hawaii to Texas. He called all of these locations home on multiple occasions during various stages of his life. Clarkson chose these locations due to his affinity for sailing on deep blue water, hunting on good grass, and simply being 1,000 miles from nowhere. He consistently and consciously sought solitude and peace, yet both proved inherently elusive in his life.

Clarkson is survived by his two sons: Kyle and Jimmy; his sister and brother-in-law: Crickett and Bobby; his nephews: Rollins and Lincoln; his niece, Mason; and many loyal and kindhearted friends and extended family members, who diligently kept in touch with Clarkson despite his penchant for uncharted wanderings and remote walkabouts.

Clarkson is preceded in death by his parents: James Sidney Rollins, III and Alice Dye Rollins; his paternal grandparents: James Sidney Rollins, Jr. and Sara Vivion Rollins; and his maternal grandparents: Arch Fletcher Dye and Lila Copeland Dye.

With much gratitude, Clarkson's family expresses thanks to his doctors, counselors, and care-team at Montana's State Hospital, who provided Clarkson with sorely needed care and attention in the last months of his life. His family, also, gives thanks to his lifelong friends, who unceasingly offered Clarkson respite and sanctuary without also affording and enabling his addictions. To Clarkson's childhood friend, Scott, your abiding friendship, wise counsel, honest candor, and perpetual compassion proved unmatched in Clarkson's life; as his first friend, you remain a blessing beyond measure. May, Clarkson, finally experience the abundant peace of God in life everlasting.

A private interment will be held at Columbia Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited-Columbia, 600 W. Ridge Run, Columbia, MO, 65203 or the Food Bank of Central Missouri, 2101 Vandiver Dr., Columbia, MO, 65202.