Ronald John Dobey, beloved husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 in Columbia after a brief illness and of a broken heart.

Ron was born on May 13, 1930 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to the late John and Helen (Mato) Dobey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vivian Mary Dobey of Columbia, who passed away in March 2020.

He is survived by his brother, Russell L. Dobey of Wilton, Connecticut; sons: Ronald J. Dobey, Jr. of Rocheport, John D. Dobey of Centennial, Colorado and Douglas W. Dobey of Richmond, Virginia; daughters-in-law: Tarilyn (Starzinger) Dobey of Rocheport, Marie (Cowhick) Dobey of Centennial, Liza Corbett of Richmond and Fran Marshall of Evergreen, Colorado; granddaughters: Allison Burrier of Evergreen, Erin Nelson of Denver, Colorado and Harper Lee Dobey of Richmond; grandsons: John Dobey and Colin Dobey of Rocheport.

Ron is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including Pamela (Dobey) Peters of Pomfret, Connecticut, Laura (Dobey) Amicucci of Fairfield, Connecticut and Lisa Marie Dobey of Fairfield, William Kane III of Aurora, Colorado, Claire Kane of Estes Park, Colorado, Katie (Kane) Pickering of BelAir, Maryland, Susan Kane of Centreville, Maryland, John Kane of Denver; and great-granddaughters: Margaret and Penelope Burrier of Evergreen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws: William and Mary Kane of Bridgeport; brother-in-law, William Kane, Jr. and sister-in-law, Shirley Kane of Hays, Kansas, sister-in-law, Barbara Bertany Figlar of Fairfield, sister-in-law, Marie Gobeil Dobey of Rowayton, Connecticut; and by his nephew, Daniel Kane of Clay Center, Kansas.

Ron attended Black Rock School and Bassick High School in Bridgeport, graduating in 1948. He was active in Boy Scouts and played trumpet in the high school band in addition to being an honor student. Ron attended the military preparatory school, Admiral Billard Academy in New London, Connecticut before attending the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Finance, and then the University of Bridgeport, from which he graduated with honors and a degree in business administration in 1953.

Ron met his wife Vivian while living in Bridgeport and they were married on April 24, 1954 at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Shortly after their marriage Ron earned his Master of Business Administration degree from New York University with Vivian helping by typing his thesis.

While in college and after graduation, Ron worked in his father’s business and then in sales for the Mutual of New York insurance company. In 1960, Ron joined IBM in New York City as a sales representative, where he worked for the rest of his career, retiring in 1987 after receiving numerous sales awards and selected to teach new sales reps.

While at IBM, Ron and Vivian moved their family to Virginia, where they lived for 47 years and worked for the rest of their careers. After retirement, Ron held several positions in higher education, both as an instructor and in administration.

Throughout his life, Ron was an active volunteer. He served as committee chair for Boy Scout Troop 1123, of which all three of his sons were members. He and Vivian also volunteered at The Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia on a regular basis.

The most significant contributions of his time and talent were made at Truro Episcopal Church in Fairfax, Virginia, Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg and Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia. At both Truro and Trinity, he held positions on the vestry as Junior Warden and Senior Warden and served as a lay minister and on various committees. Ron’s and Vivian’s faith were important parts of their lives and both studied the Bible and lived its teachings daily.

For the last three years, Ron attended to his wife, Vivian, as she suffered through a long, debilitating illness that ultimately claimed her life in March. Throughout her illness, his dedication to her was unfailing as they had been to one another during over 65 years of marriage.

Ron will forever be fondly remembered by friends and family for his warmth, compassion, dedication to his family and faith, and for his great sense of humor.

Visitation will be held between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider making a memorial contribution in Ron’s name to Calvary Episcopal Church (123 South Ninth St. Columbia, Missouri 65201), Trinity Episcopal Church (825 College Ave. Fredericksburg, Virginia 22401) or Boone Hospital Home Care and Hospice (1605 E. Broadway, Suite 250 Columbia, Missouri 65201). Ron and Vivian’s ashes will be interred at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg at a later date to be announced by the family.

Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.