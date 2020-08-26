Gene Thurman passed away at the Bluffs Care Facility in Columbia on Aug. 21, 2020.

Donald Eugene Thurman was born Feb. 7, 1929 near Salisbury to Ethel Freeman and Farris Thurman. He attended Gold Dust School near Armstrong.

Gene married Alice Jean Williams of Armstrong on Nov. 7, 1947. The couple lived in the Fayette area for some years. Gene managed the Kroger grocery store in Boonville. They later owned and ran Thurman’s Stop and Shop, grocery store and restaurant in Clifton Hill. Eventually they relocated to the Columbia area about 1961.

Gene Thurman started and ran Thurman’s Sales and Associates, offering pre-need funeral insurance throughout central Missouri. Jean Thurman managed Thurman Burial Monuments.

Gene was an avid CB radio operator. Gene Thurman was a principal figure in starting up the first Boone County Rural Fire Department, an all-volunteer group made up principally of CB radio users.

Both Gene and Jean were long standing members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbia. They both loved to dance. In retirement Gene owned and managed a professional video camera business for events and weddings. Both Jean and Gene were members of the Armstrong Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Jean Thurman; and his grandson, Timmy Bunton.

Gene is survived by four children: William Thurman and wife Alice, Donald Thurman and wife Laura, Peggy Bunton and husband Tim, and Skip Thurman and wife Denise. Surviving grandchildren: Troy Thurman, Chad Thurman, Casey Thurman, Glen Thurman, Bethany Thurman, Travis Bunton, and Samuel Thurman. Great-grandchildren: Addye Bunton, Hunter Thurman, Rory and Liam Mahfood-Thurman, Blake and Amelia Thurman, Cooper, Finley and Wyatt Bunton and Giani Thurman. Great-great grandchildren: Grayson Thurman. Surviving nieces: Mary Wells of Daytona Beach, Florida, Nancy Green of Stem, North Carolina, Kathy Henries of Auroria, North Carolina, and Shirley Norris of Lee Summit.

A private burial for Gene will be held at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Armstrong at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.