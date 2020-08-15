Malcolm A. “Mac” Davis, Jr., 88, of Centralia, passed away Aug. 7, 2020 at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Hospital in Columbia.

A Life Celebration will take place 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, with a visitation to be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. A private burial will take place in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville. To those attending the service (open to the public), we ask that you maintain social distancing, please wear a face mask, and be aware that capacity and seating may be limited. We will follow all guidelines set forth by Boone County.

Malcolm was born on July 21, 1932 in Audrain County, the son of Malcolm A. and Ruth (Littrell) Davis, Sr. He attended Centralia High School, then enlisted in the United States Navy, where he was assigned to the USS Boyd DD544. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged on Aug. 25, 1954. He earned the honors of National Defense, Good Conduct, Korean Service, China Service, and United Nations Medals.

On Jan. 14, 1955, he married Leta Willett at the Allen Street Methodist Church in Centralia, and she survives. Mac worked at A.B. Chance for 14 years, and was a truck driver for MFA Agri services for 25 years until his retirement.

Along with his wife of 65 years, Leta, Mac is survived by his daughter, Julie Ives of Centralia; grandchildren: Dallas Davis of Pryor, Oklahoma, Dana Ives of Portland, Oregon, Brett Ives of Waverly; a brother-in-law, Arthur Griffin of Centralia; sisters-in-law: Fay Mahan of Centralia, Ann Davis of Centralia; many nieces and nephews.

Malcolm was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Betty Chandler, Wilma Griffin; brother, Keith Davis; brothers-in-law: Allen Mahan and Ollie Chandler.

Mac was a member of the Centralia United Methodist Church and the Centralia American Legion. He loved fishing, woodworking, bowling, gardening and going camping. He loved playing croquet. Mac enjoyed fixing things, and would always help anyone that needed it. He would put others before himself. Mac had a great sense of humor. Mac truly enjoyed listening to Leta sing and play the piano.

His greatest joy was his family. He loved to spend time with them and especially loved to go to his grandchildrens’ activities.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or the St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital and may be sent in care of Fenton-Kendrick Funeral Home, 104 S. Collier Centralia, MO 65240.

Online condolences may be left at www.fentonkendrickfh.com.