Gerald Dean Sweezer, 79, of Columbia, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Columbia.

He was born May 15, 1941 in Bucklin to Robert B. and Goldie Marie (Gentry) Sweezer. Gerald is survived by a son, Tim Sweezer of Hallsville. He worked as an auto mechanic.

There will be no services.

Cremation arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.