Alonte’ Demir Broadus-Hickem, 21, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Baylor Hospital. He was the son of Alonzo Hickem and Vaneshea Broadus.

Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon. Homegoing: noon, Saturday, Aug. 15 at Parker-Millard Funeral Service. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.