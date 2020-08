Randy Ray Coonce, 51, of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his home.

Randy was born on June 6, 1969 in Quincy, Illinois to Charles Coonce and Minnie Ellen (Prewitt) Coonce.

A gathering of family and friends celebrating Randy Ray Coonce’s life was held Friday, Aug. 7 at the Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church in Moberly.

