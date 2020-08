Beverly Jean Atkins, 72, of Huntsville, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Huntsville.

Beverly was born on April 19, 1948 in Moberly to Russell Mitchell and Ruth Lyon.

A memorial service celebrating Beverly Jean Atkin’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Southern Randolph Christian Chapel in Higbee.

Pathway Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.