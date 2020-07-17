Linda Lea Miller, of Ashland, passed away July 15, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia. She was 79-years-old.

Linda was born Nov. 14, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She worked as a secretary for the Civil Service for many years. Linda married Larry Miller on May 24, 1968 and he survives at the home. Linda loved to travel and enjoy life.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on July 18 at Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland with visitation one hour prior.

Also surviving are her children: Laura (Butch) Garrett of Columbia, Judith (Terry) Norlander of Columbia and Lariann (Frank) Chavez of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her adopted mother, Esther Miller; a son, Timothy Miller; and a grandchild.