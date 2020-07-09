Richard Claude Thompson, Ph.D., 81, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his home in Columbia, minutes after having a final taste of 16-year-old Lagavulin. Until returning to his home after discharge from University Hospital on June 27, 2020, he had been a resident at Cedarhurst of Columbia for several months.

Dr. Thompson was born on March 12, 1938 in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of the late Claude S. Thompson and the late Norma (Kuchmann) Thompson. He attended public schools in Wichita, Kansas and Midwest City, Oklahoma. An exceptional student, he was co-valedictorian of Midwest City High School class of 1957. Having decided to become a chemist at the age of nine (he declared he was a Brooklyn Dodgers fan at the age of eight), he selected the University of Chicago for undergraduate studies. Richard “Dick” joined Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, began playing varsity baseball as a freshman and furthered his lifelong love of learning, the sciences and literature. Working in the lab of Henry Taube, Ph.D., awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1983, he met Gil Gordon, Ph.D. who took Richard with him to the University of Maryland upon Richard’s graduation with a B.S. in Chemistry in 1961.

Earning his Ph.D. in Chemistry in 1965, Richard returned to Chicago; he spent a year as a postdoctoral fellow at Argonne National Laboratory, with the late James “Jim” Sullivan. In 1966, he was hired as an assistant professor and taught inorganic chemistry at Illinois Institute of Technology for one year. In 1967, he came to the University of Missouri (MU) where he spent the next 35+ years. In addition to his regular teaching, research and publishing activities, he mentored graduate students; played on the department softball team (the Dodgers moved to L.A. but he remained a lifelong fan); was funded by the Department of Defense; served as program chair for one Midwest regional American Chemical Society (ACS) meeting and general chair for another; was an invited speaker at a special ACS symposium in Los Angeles honoring Henry Taube, Ph.D.; was keynote speaker for one inorganic mechanisms conference at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, England and an invited speaker at several other mechanisms conferences in England, Wales and the Czech Republic; served as a rotating project officer in Washington, D.C. for the National Science Foundation (1990-91); and had been associate chair and director of graduate studies for several years before his retirement on Dec. 31, 2002, at which time he was granted the title of Professor Emeritus.

Learning of Dr. Thompson’s passing, Professor Emeritus Kent Murmann, 92, instrumental in bringing Dr. Thompson to MU, said “Dick was a great chemist, a great man, a fine teacher and I am proud to have had him as a member of the Chemistry Department.” Murmann mentioned Richard’s years-long collaboration with the late Evan Appelman, Ph.D., an internationally recognized inorganic chemist at Argonne and said their work was “top notch, first tier in inorganic chemistry.” Another collaborator, Glen Frerichs, Ph.D., retired from Westminster College’s chemistry faculty, commented on Richard’s generosity in sharing knowledge, lab space and materials.

Richard was a lifetime member of the American Chemical Society, a member of the Health Informatics Information Technology (HIIT) Section of the American Public Health Association (APHA) and for many years served on the board of The Missouri Review. Following his retirement, he attended annual APHA meetings and meetings of the North American Association of Central Cancer Registries (NAACCR) with his wife. He was an avid traveler with a keen interest in American history and Native American culture. He loved visiting museums, zoos, breweries, distilleries and good restaurants in every country that he and his wife, often with family members and friends, visited. He was a supporter of many museums, including the Museum of Art and Archaeology.

Dr. Thompson is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeannette Jackson-Thompson; a brother-in-law, Earl Jackson of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Earl’s wife, Lou; their children: Bev Johnson, Barb (Brendan Vaughan), Becky, Bruce and Brenda Kohler (Whitey); Betty Jackson, widow of Robert (Tony) Jackson; their children (Terry, Toni Lynn, Robbie and Trudy); Earl’s and Tony’s 19 grandchildren (including Jack and Bridgette) and several great-grandchildren; other Jackson family members, including Cary (Judy) Rohr and Kay Raithel; and numerous friends. Among friends of 50 years’ duration who mourn Richard are Mary Ellen Benson, Dick Grupp, John Parker, Trudy Gardner, Alice Benfer and Kee and Diana Groshong. Jeannette often said that Richard married her because his German shepherd, Kirschwasser, fell in love with her and she married him so she could join MU’s Fortnightly Club gourmet group. Kirsch died after seven years but they remained married and members of the same gourmet group.

The family wishes to thank Michael LeFevre, M.D.; Joel Schenker, M.D., Ph.D.; staff of University Hospital, especially Cynthia Lombardo, M.D.; staff of the Adult Day Connection, the Neighborhoods, Cedarhurst, Compassus, Aero-Care and Infinity Home Care; Terry Robb; Jane and John Abel, Charlene Boyes, Jim English and other neighbors; faculty and staff of MU Chemistry Dept., HMI and MCR-ARC; and friends and colleagues who gave support.

In recognition of his lifelong commitment to science, Richard’s body has been donated to the School of Medicine’s Gift of Body Program. A Celebration of Life service will occur when a viable date can be set. Donations in Dr. Thompson’s memory may be made to the APHA HIIT Enrichment Account, c/o Diane L. Adams, M.D., Treasurer, 17032 Barn Ridge Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20906; The Missouri Review Trust (https://www.missourireview.com/donate/); Central Missouri Humane Society (https://cmhspets.org/donation-form/); Museum Associates in support of the Museum of Art and Archaeology (https://maamuseumassociates.org/) or another charity/museum/ program of one’s choice.

Condolences may be left on the Heartland Cremation and Burial Society website (heartlandcremation.com/obituary/).