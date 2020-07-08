Carlie “Connie” Windsor, 93, of Columbia, was called home on July 5, 2020.

Graveside Services will be at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 11 at Fairview Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and at that time leave for Fairview Cemetery. According to Columbia COVID-19 guidelines, please wear facemasks and practice social distancing.

Connie was born on March 10, 1927 in Panama City, Florida, the daughter of William and Mauzie Johns Wells. On Dec. 10, 1944 she married Floyd “Bill” Windsor at Tyndall Field (now known as Tyndall Air Force Base), Panama City, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 30, 2015. She was very proud to be a military spouse and having moved many times before settling in Columbia. Connie retired from the University of Missouri as an Administrative Assistant, working for the Radiology and Pathology Departments where she made lifelong friends. She enjoyed many years of playing the piano and organ at all the churches they attended. She was known for her generous heart and beautiful smile and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Connie is survived by six grandchildren: Pam Windsor, Stacie Windsor Friedrich (John), Debbie Windsor, Col. Jason Scott Windsor (JoEllen), Vecie Windsor, Jonathan Paul Windsor (Mandi); eight great-grandchildren: Heather, Suzanne, Christine, Zackary, Nathan, Gabriel, Victoria and Jonathan, Jr.; her beloved cat, Fifi; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Special thanks for the loving care provided by her home caregivers: Phyllis Ward, Brenda Chapman, Wanda and Susan, as well as for the loving care provided by the staff at Candlelight Lodge.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by two sons: Floyd “John” Windsor, III and Gerold “Jerry” Windsor; two great-grandsons: Tony “Windsor” Spangler and Josh Friedrich; and sister, Reba Pollock.

Memorial contributions are suggested to The Salvation Army of Columbia, ℅ Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.