Marklee George Moore, 63, of Boonville, passed away suddenly on Friday July 3, 2020.

Visitation for Mark will be from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Howard Funeral Home. A Celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. with Russell Cobb officiating.

Marklee George Moore was born on June 14, 1957, the son of James Moore and Anna Belle Brotherton. Mark graduated from Boonville High School in 1975. He enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Forrestal. He later went back to school, graduating from the University of Missouri with his Agribusiness degree. He married Sandra “Sandi” Ernst on Dec. 23, 1977.

Mark achieved so much in his life. He had an extensive military career in the Navy and the Army Reserves. He served in Desert Storm in a medical unit. He was an EMT for the Ambulance and Fire Department. Mark was an active member of the Cub scouts, Boy scouts, and the Boonville Jaycees. He enjoyed watching his boys grow up, always following their activities and coaching their sports teams. Mark loved his family; they were his world and his favorite title was Grandpa. Mark was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

Mark is preceded in death by his parents: James T. and Anna Belle Brotherton Moore. He is survived by his wife, Sandi Moore of Boonville; sons: Michael (Jessica) Moore of Boonville and Tyson (Lindsey) Moore of Lee’s Summit; sister, Carol (Larry) Atchley of Rogers, Arkansas; grandchildren: Alese, Caleb, Owen, Levi, and one on the way; in-laws: John and Beverly Ernst of Boonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Women’s and Children’s Hospital or the Ronald McDonald House. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.