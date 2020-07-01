Lucy Perez Zahler, 77, entered into eternal rest on Sunday evening, June 28, 2020.

Lucy was born on Oct. 26, 1942 in Mandaue, Cebu, Philippines, the daughter of Carlos Perez and Candelaria Cabahug Perez. After completing high school in Cebu, Lucy attended the University of the Philippines Diliman, where she received a B.S. in Nutrition and Dietetics. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she earned an M.S. in Nutrition and a Ph.D. in Nutrition and Biochemistry.

On April 27, 1968, Lucy married Warren Leigh Zahler in Cebu City. They settled in Columbia where Lucy applied her nutrition education as a dietitian, teaching dietetics, working with the Missouri WIC program and raising her two daughters.

In retirement, Lucy particularly enjoyed gardening, cooking and being with family, especially her grandchildren. She also accompanied Warren on several memorable trips to the Philippines, Europe, India, South Africa and Costa Rica.

Lucy was loved by her family and her many, many friends. She will be missed.

Lucy is survived by her husband of 52 years; daughters: Maya Kiehl (Tom) and Lara Wrisberg (Chad); grandchildren: Lena, Hayden and Rhett Kiehl and Averi, Blake, Lucy and Cooper Wrisberg; siblings: Martesio Perez (Essem), Nathaniel Perez, Judith Casquejo (Al), Denis (Joy) and Eli (Menchie); and brothers-in-law: Ruben Suico and Prakash Temkar.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Almira Suico and Daisy Temkar; brothers: Carlito and Ludivico Perez; and sisters-in-law: Lorna Perez and Nene Perez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6 at Our Lady of Lourdes, preceded by a visitation at 9:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri or St. Raymond’s Society, c/o Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65203.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at www.bachyager.com.