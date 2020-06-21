David “Dave” Earl Bellamy, 70, of Boonville, passed away in his home Thursday morning, June 18, 2020.

Visitation for Dave will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at Howard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Howard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery in Versailles.

David “Dave” Earl Bellamy was born Nov. 18, 1949, the son of Robert Bellamy and Pauline Hatch. Dave graduated from Boonville High School in May of 1967 and went on to continue his education; he attended many schools, gaining knowledge which he enjoyed so much. He married the love of his life, Patricia “Ann” Martin, in August of 1973. Dave had many hobbies but especially liked shooting, beekeeping, working on and riding Harleys, reading, and was a big collector. He would always say, “Never know when you might need that!” Dave was truly the jack of all trades and when he decided he was going to do something, he did it. He had so many achievements in his life. He started work with the Boonville Police Department and then was on Task Force 1 for Columbia and Cooper County Fire District. Dave was most proud of his military career; he is a decorated Army and Marine Veteran. Gone but not forgotten!

Dave is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline Bellamy. He is survived by his wife, Ann of Boonville; son, Troy Bellamy of Independence; brother, Robert Michael Bellamy of Jamestown; grandson, Phillip (Chyenne) Bellamy of Boonville; great-grandson, Titus Bellamy; niece, Alicha (Scott) Weber; and numerous cousins.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Toys for Tots or Guiding Eyes for the Blind. Online condolences may be left at www.howardfh.com.