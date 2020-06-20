Sharon Lee Uebinger passed away June 17, 2020 at the age of 74. She was the unfortunate victim of a hit-and-run accident while walking her dog in Centralia. The dog was uninjured.

Sharon was born in St. Louis in 1945 to George and Verlene Downes. She grew up in a working-class neighborhood of the city and always excelled in school. She was an extremely active student in high school, and participated in theater, sports, and was captain of the cheer squad. In her typically modest way, she claimed it was because Wellston High School was so small, they needed every volunteer. After working as a telephone operator for AT&T and a receptionist at a music studio, she attended Washington University and studied accounting. Ultimately, she became the first woman Supervisor of Tax Auditing for the State of Missouri.

Sharon married her high school sweetheart, Ray Uebinger, in 1965. They were later divorced after more than two decades. They lived several years in Williamsburg. Sharon and Ray had two children, one who died while still a baby, and Lisa Simpson, who passed away in 2018 from Huntington’s Disease at the age of 50. Despite the tragedy in her life, Sharon always maintained a positive attitude. She was an extremely hard worker in whatever she attempted. In her leisure time, Sharon enjoyed reading (her favorite pastime) and gardening. She went out of her way to be kind to people, which she thought was the most important thing a person can do.

Sharon is survived by her brother, Jim Downes of Virginia; granddaughter, Megan Simpson of Auxvasse and Megans’s two children, Raylee Simpson and Jenna Herzog. She also leaves behind many close friends who loved her dearly.

There will be a Celebration of Life service for Sharon at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 at Nilson Funeral Home in Columbia, preceded by visitation at 6 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, her family and friends believe Sharon would have preferred donations be to one of her two favorite charities, Second Chance or The Central Missouri Humane Society.