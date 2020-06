Gary Alan Barnes, 82, of Wheatland, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Harry S. Truman VA Hospital in Columbia. He was born Feb. 10, 1938 in Kansas City, Kansas to Cecil Henry and Beulah F. McBride Barnes.

Gary served four years in the United States Navy. He loved fishing, bartering items and swap meets.

Arrangements by Columbia Cremation Care Center.