Allean Johnson, 83, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19 at the Parker-Millard Funeral Home. The family encourages those in attendance to wear masks. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family Homegoing Service will be held at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church with Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.