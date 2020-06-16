Robert August Steinman, 86, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, died at 5:26 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at his home in Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16 at Pickering Funeral Home in Mexico, with Rev. Raymond Iman officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.

Robert was born Aug. 7, 1933, in Mexico, the son of August and Fern (Mechlin) Steinman. On Oct. 6, 1990, in Columbia, he married Marcella Stoops Scruggs. Mrs. Steinman survives at the home.

Robert was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Mexico High School. Playing on the football team was one of his fondest memories from those days. He worked as an insurance agent with Western & Southern Life Insurance in Mexico. After moving to Columbia he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Columbia. He was an emeritus member of Cosmopolitan International, recognized for a lifetime of service and extraordinary fundraising. He had also belonged to the Columbia Jaycees.

Robert loved woodworking and working with tools. He was also very much an organizer and enjoyed organizing neighborhood block parties. He loved to just enjoy life, listening to and dancing to music. He had a great laugh.

In addition to his wife Marcella, survivors include one son: Scott Brian Steinman and wife Heidi of Olathe, Kansas; one daughter, Suzanne Kay Wilson and husband Tom of Affton; one step-son, Randy Lewis Scruggs and wife Rebecca of Waynesville; and one step-daughter, Brenda Berstler and husband John of Cooperstown, New York; one brother, Ben Steinman and wife Shirley of Mexico; six grandchildren: Matthew Scruggs, Elizabeth Berstler, Trevor Steinman, Elizabeth Wilson, Cooper Steinman and Katherine Wilson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-son, Ken Scruggs; one brother, Bernard Steinman; and one sister, Beth Ann Castaneda.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cosmopolitan Club Scholarship Fund. They may be sent in care of Pickering Funeral Home, 403 N. Western, Mexico, MO 65265.

The general public is welcome to attend the service while following social distancing guidelines. Please stay six feet apart and avoid close contact. Anyone in attendance is asked to wear a mask or other personal protective equipment.