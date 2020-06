Tarryl W. Briscoe, 55, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home.

Services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Boonville. Visitation will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of H.T. May and Son Funeral Home.