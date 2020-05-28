Dr. Frederick Charles Spiegel, 96, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Chesterfield.

Frederick (Fred) was born on Sept. 27, 1923 in Akron, Ohio. After spending his youth in Cleveland, Ohio and Springfield, Illinois, he served with distinction as a crewman on a bomber in Europe in WWII. After discharge, he returned to Springfield and married the love of his life, Barbara Louise Salefski on Aug. 31, 1947. Following academic pursuits in Normal, Illinois, Elgin, Illinois and Champaign, Illinois, he became an Associate Professor at the University of Missouri in Columbia. He taught in the Political Science department there his entire career. He loved to teach and lecture, and took great pride in the many students with whom he came in contact.

Fred and Barbara loved Columbia, and developed many great and lasting friendships there. They pursued their mutual enjoyment of tennis, and Fred continued his lifelong passion for playing the piano and the organ, which he enjoyed until his last days on Earth. They also spent 17 years as ‘snowbirds’ in Green Valley, Arizona, where they also had many wonderful friends. When Barbara passed away on May 12, 2006, Fred moved to the St. Louis area and lived there until his passing.

Fred and Barbara were blessed with one son, Todd (Valerie), and Fred was a loving ‘Opa’ to their sons Tyler (Meaghan) and Barrett (Tia). His two great-grandchildren Charlie and Eileen adored him and called him ‘Fred,’ and he was delighted they both enjoy playing the piano. He is also survived by his precious brother Art (Jean) of Springfield.

After a private graveside service on June 4, Fred will be interred in eternal rest next to his beloved Barbara at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Springfield.

We thank God for the long, largely healthy, and hugely impactful life Fred was blessed with.