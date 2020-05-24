Mary Crocker Hoffman, 98, of Columbia, died May 14, 2020.

Mary was born April 8, 1922 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Frank and Alice (Ullery) Crocker. She graduated from Stephens College and the University of Missouri with a degree in Business Administration. She married Alfred John Hoffman on October 29, 1943, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include four children: Frances Washington (William), Alfred John Hoffman (Suzanne), Mary Kosar and Barbara Myers; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary was a dedicated member/alumna of Delta Gamma sorority for 78 years and served on Mu Chapter House Corporation and as Chapter Advisor for over 40 years. She served in her local community as president of American Cancer Society, member of the United Way Board, the Constance Emig Circle of King’s Daughters and as a Red Cross volunteer.

Mary spent 80 summers at her beloved Burt Lake, Michigan cottage. She loved sitting on the porch overlooking the lake surrounded by friends and family enjoying conversation and the view. Her family is grateful for many years of Burt Lake memories.

Private family graveside services will be held in Michigan.

Memorial contributions suggested: Delta Gamma Mu Chapter House Corporation c/o Donna Buchert 1601 Highlands Parkway, Columbia, MO 65203, Little Traverse Conservancy of Northern Michigan or BLCA Woods & Trails Fund, PO Box 237, Burt Lake, MI 49717.