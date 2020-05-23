Sandra “Sandy” Lee Sartain, 76, of Moberly, passed away May 19, 2020.

Sandy was born in Denver, Colorado on Dec. 8, 1943 to Joe and Freda Youll. She was a graduate of Fayette High School and had a degree as a Certified Professional Coder. Sandy worked as a professional coder for the University of Missouri and after retirement took a position as office manager for Dr. Wanless in Moberly. After retiring from that position, she was a volunteer at the Moberly Regional Medical Center.

Sandy married David Sartain on Dec. 31, 1962 at the Assembly of God Church with Peggy (Sartain) Bishop and Gary Shields as their attendants. She was very adventurous and loved to experience new things. She had no fear, was quite sassy, and loved being on the water, canoeing, boating and swimming. She also liked to ride motorcycles and quilt and sew. She was President of the Moberly Quilt Guild and took quilt tours to other towns to see their shops. She had a very giving nature and was generous to a fault.

Those preceding her in death are her parents, Joe and Freda Youll; her husband, David Sartain; brothers-in-law, David Bishop, Bill Berkley, Carl Sartain and Sam Bentley; son-in-law, Chad McCutchen.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Lorton of Callao; grandchildren: Callie and Christopher McCutchen of Callao; nephew, Jerry (Debby) Sartain of Cairo; sisters-in-law, Peggy Bishop and Sarah Bentley of Columbia, Jan Bentley of Chillicothe; brother-in-law, Dean (Jackie) Sartain of Columbia; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.