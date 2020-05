Janet L. Springer, 64, of Columbia, passed away on May 19, 2020. Janet was a graduate of Hallsville High School.

No public services are scheduled.

She is survived by her mother, Dolores Lawson; three sisters: Connie Schneider, Bonnie Barry and Beverly Gifford; and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.