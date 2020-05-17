Patricia Ann Morts, 90, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at The Neighborhoods in Columbia.

Patricia was born on March 19, 1930 in Humeston, Iowa to the late Glenn W. and Gertrude (Carlton) Hutchinson. She married Robert L. Morts on April 2, 1954 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 2000.

Patricia graduated from Fort Dodge High School and went on to receive an associate’s degree from Ft. Dodge Community College. She was employed at the Division of Employment Security for the State of Missouri where she retired.

She is survived by her son, Scott Morts and his wife Kim of Lake of the Ozarks; daughter, Leanne McKnight and husband Tim; sister, Betsy Brooks, all of Columbia; grandchildren: Amy Morts, Megan (Curt) Haverkamp, Erin (Tylor) Woodruff, Courtney McKnight; and great-grandchild, Kennedy Woodruff.

Private graveside service and burial will be held at Callaway Memorial Gardens.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to: The Shriners Children’s Hospital or Boone Hospital Norm Stewart Cancer Center.

Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; 573-449-4153.