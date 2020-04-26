William E. Woods passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Boone Hospital in Columbia.

Bill was born in Sikeston on June 5, 1946. He grew up in Bertrand and graduated from Sikeston High School.

On May 26, 1971, he married Bonnie Hurley Woods of Charleston, MO. He raised his family in Cape Girardeau and eventually moved to Columbia where he became owner of four Steak n' Shake restaurants in the area.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Bedith Little Henson; father, W.T. Woods; and stepmother, Billie Woods.

Bill is survived by his wife, Bonnie, of Columbia; and three children, Jason Woods (Jenny) of St. Louis, Ryan Woods of St. Louis and Amy (Adam) Jennings of Columbia. Bill had six grandchildren, Emily Jennings, Wyatt Jennings, Caroline Jennings, Connor Woods, Tyler Woods and Evelyn Woods. Also surviving are three sisters, JoAnn Young (Jim) of Bement, MO, Marilyn Kavouras of Sacramento, CA, and Connie Arnold of Scott City, MO.

Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a very generous and caring man. Bill was a member of the Missouri United Methodist Church in Columbia.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Barnes-Jewish Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

"He Only Takes the Best"

God saw he was getting tired,

And a cure was not to be,

So he put his arms around him,

And whispered "Come with me."

With tearful eyes we watched him suffer,

And saw him fade away,

Although we love him dearly,

We could not make him stay.

A golden heart stopped beating,

Hard working hands to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove to us,

He only takes the best.

Although his heart stopped beating,

His love will always remain,

His absence puts upon our hearts,

A very heavy strain.

For now he is in a place of everlasting rest,

We just have to understand that God,

He only takes the best.