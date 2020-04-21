David A. Kirchhoff, age 76, passed away on April 8, 2020, at his home in Columbia.

He was born August 14, 1943 in Lafayette, Indiana, to Alfred and Doris Kirchhoff. Driven by his passion for teaching, his faith and the love of sports, he began his career teaching mathematics and coaching at Lutheran West High School in Detroit, Michigan. David worked with IBM for many years. In 2009, he retired after more than 15 years with Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan in Jefferson City.

David was a member of the Campus Lutheran Church in Columbia. He had a passion for music and was a member of the choir for many years.

On May 23, 1981, David married Lucinda Simmons who survives at their home.

David is survived by his sister Sandy (Larry) McKown of Wichita, Kansas; daughters Sarah (Mike) McLaughlin of Olathe, Kansas and Rebecca (Cary) Jennings of O’Fallon; son Mark (Kelsey) Kirchhoff of Columbia; grandchildren Claudia (Teddy), Brady, Aidan, Grant and Maddy; and great-grandchildren Judd and Juliet.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Judy Schrag, and his son, John Kirchhoff.

Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campus Lutheran Church, 304 S. College Avenue, Columbia, Missouri 65201.