Nancy W. Berry, 73, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, surrounded by her family.

The family will have a private family graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery on Tuesday, April 21.

She was born in Adair County on Aug. 2, 1946 to James and Muriel Nalley Bruner.

Nancy is survived by her two children, Russ (Denise) Berry and Tanya (Rob) Weigand, all of Columbia and four grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke, Kaitlyn and Emily.

