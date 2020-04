Jerry Wayne Ransdell, 75, of Moberly, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Jerry was born Dec. 10, 1944 in Moberly to Willie Ransdell and Nina (Gravitt) Ransdell.

Private graveside services celebrating Jerry’s life will be held at Oakland Cemetery on Monday, April 20, interment to follow.

Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Moberly Animal Shelter, 153 W Outer Rd, Moberly, MO 65270.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.pathwaymemorial.com.