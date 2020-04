Annette E. Hinton, 91, of Moberly, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Valley View Health and Rehab.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, the family will have a private viewing at Cater Funeral Home, followed by a service honoring Annette’s life at the Oakland Cemetery. A public, family-led memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared at www.caterfuneralhomeinc.com.