Wanda Rae O’Bannon, 84, of Fulton, passed away at Fulton Presbyterian Manor on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Wanda Rae O’Bannon was born on Jan. 25, 1936 in Mercer, Kentucky to the late Roscoe Bullock and the late Ozie (Franklin) Bullock. She grew up near Graham, Kentucky, attending Graham High School before moving to Detroit, Michigan to be near her brother and sister.

In Detroit she met her future husband, John O’Bannon. They were married on June 28, 1954 in Corinth, Mississippi. He preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2014. Wanda and her husband moved all over the country before settling in Fulton in 1978. In 1984 she started working at Westlake Hardware in Fulton and worked there for several years until she retired.

Wanda loved to sew and taught her daughter to sew also. She loved animals and enjoyed watching the wildlife that lived around her home. She rescued many baby rabbits and injured birds over the years. Stray cats often showed up at her door and she ended up rescuing all of them and adopting most of them.

Wanda is survived by her daughter, Lori O’Bannon Harmon, son-in-law David Harmon and three grandchildren: Aaron, Logan and Lauren Harmon, all of St. Charles. She is also survived by two nieces: Brenda Bullock Lewald and Vickie Bullock Shirlen of Detroit.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wanda was preceded in death by one brother, Arnold Bullock; and one sister, Della Mae Sisk.

Private services will be held followed by burial at Missouri Veteran’s Cemetery in Jacksonville.

